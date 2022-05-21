Lithuania stops all Russian energy imports Saturday, May 21, 2022 11:00:05 AM

Lithuania is stopping imports of electricity from Russia, announced the Lithuanian operator of the electricity transmission system Litgrid. "The exchange operator Nord Pool has decided to suspend trade in Russian electricity provided by the Inter RAO holding, which is the only importer of Russian electricity to the Baltic countries. From Sunday, Russian electricity will no longer be imported into Lithuania,” the company said.

"The suspension of electricity trade with Russia will not affect the reliability of the Lithuanian electricity transmission system. The country's electricity needs will be met through local power plants and imports from strategic partners - the European Union countries through existing interconnections with Sweden, Poland and Latvia," said Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis.

According to the Energy Ministry of Lithuania, this means that from May 22, there will be no Russian gas, oil or electricity in the country. "This is a very important milestone not only on Lithuania's path to energy independence. This is an expression of our solidarity with a war-ravaged Ukraine, we cannot allow our money to finance the Russian military machine," Energy Minister Dainius Kreivis was quoted as saying by the Delfi news agency.

According to the Minister, it will be possible to talk about Lithuania’s full energy independence only when the country will be able not only to cover its electricity needs at the expense of local green energy but becomes an energy exporter.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.