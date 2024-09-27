Lithuania to supply thousands of AI-powered drones to Ukraine in strategic defense boost Friday, September 27, 2024 11:00:16 AM

Lithuania has announced it will supply Ukraine with thousands of GA-10-FPV-AI drones equipped with artificial intelligence.

The advanced GA-10-FPV-AI drones are designed to operate autonomously in the absence of GPS and can be customized to various video signal frequencies and camera types.

On September 25, the Lithuanian government revealed its plan to equip the armed forces of both Ukraine and Lithuania with these drones as part of a broad investment in low-cost weaponry that's reshaping modern warfare, according to Army Recognition.

The contract, valued at $1 million, has been signed with a Vilnius-based company for the production of these new quadcopters. Produced by Granta Autonomy, the GA-10-FPV-AI will soon bolster two nations' defense capabilities.

“These new UAVs are part of a comprehensive defense procurement initiative worth €8 million that involves several Lithuanian manufacturers,” a Lithuanian spokesperson said in a press release.

The Lithuanian military will receive a total of 2,300 drones, while Ukraine will receive 5,000 units. First deliveries are expected to arrive in Ukraine by the end of the month.

According to the manufacturer, these drones feature vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and can carry a maximum payload of up to 3 kg.

In August, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced that combat drones from five local companies successfully passed trials conducted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, simulating frontline conditions.

News outlet LRT reported that an earlier batch of drones had previously failed these tests.

Experts predict that future FPV drones could be deployed in swarms or groups to suppress enemy defenses with minimal costs. Lithuania is embedding these drones into its armed forces, with specialized training for Lithuanian military personnel in FPV drone operations. The aim is to equip all military units with these drones.

In related news, Romania is currently searching for a Shahed drone that entered its airspace during an attack on the Odessa region.

