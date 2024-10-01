Lithuanian Customs seize camouflage nets destined for Russia, redirect them to Ukrainian Military Forces Tuesday, October 1, 2024 2:00:00 PM

Lithuanian customs officers have intercepted camouflage nets destined for Russian armed forces and will redirect them to Ukraine, officials confirmed.

The nets, discovered in a "Kaliningrad — Moscow" train during an inspection, were hidden in seven parcels containing 22 nets in total.

The first shipment of nets was found on a train on September 27: seven packages containing 22 nets. Another package with two camouflage nets was seized on September 29 at the Kibartai railway post.

The accompanying documents, the customs press service noted, indicated that the nets were intended for camouflaging artillery barrels. The recipient of the packages resides in the Belgorod region

The nets were confiscated, and an investigation is now underway to determine if there were violations of military equipment and ammunition transportation regulations.

If any infractions are found, the deliveries could be deemed a breach of international sanctions. Confiscated goods are being forwarded as aid to Ukraine, according to a press release on the customs' website.

Lithuanian customs believe the confiscated camouflage nets were intended for Russian military forces engaged in conflict against Ukraine. An investigation into the incident has been launched. The intercepted goods will be sent to Ukrainian forces as aid.

