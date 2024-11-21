Live mic mishap: Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zakharova unwittingly reveals censorship directives Thursday, November 21, 2024 11:00:00 AM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson received a phone call during a live briefing. Maria Zakharova failed to step away from the microphones, allowing journalists to hear the conversation.

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, inadvertently showcased how she receives instructions for censorship "from above." This incident was captured during a live-stream of her briefing on the social media platform X.

During the press conference, the spokesperson received a call. She answered it without moving away from the microphones, so the conversation was recorded. Zakharova immediately noted that she was in the middle of a briefing. "Masha, you should refrain from discussing the ballistic missile strikes, don't comment at all," a male voice instructed. "Yes, okay, thank you," Zakharova replied to the unknown caller. She then ended the call and resumed her interaction with journalists, as if nothing had happened.

During the press conference, Zakharova commented on Ukraine’s "Resilience Plan" of ten points presented in the Verkhovna Rada, calling it "yet another set of fantasies."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also declared that the US missile defense base in Poland has "long been added to the list of priority targets for potential strikes. According to the Russian officials, this is by the nature and level of threats "arising from such Western military facilities."

Ukraine's Air Force reported that during the November 21 overnight attack, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region.

