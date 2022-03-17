Local official: 53 people were killed in Chernihiv in one day Thursday, March 17, 2022 12:03:09 PM

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said 53 inhabitants of the city were killed during Russian attacks on Wednesday, according to a video posted by the official on Telegram.

This includes 10 people who were killed by a Russian artillery attack while waiting in line for bread.

The number of individuals killed has not been verified.

"The enemy continues systematic artillery and air shelling of our regional center, destroying civilian infrastructure”, Chaus stated in the video. “We suffer great losses. Only yesterday, 53 bodies of our citizens who died, who were killed by the Russian aggressor, were brought to the morgues of the city.”

Chaus also noted that the city is desperately short of utilities, including electricity, heat, and water. He is concerned that there may be residents without food or water in the various bomb shelters throughout the city. He noted that the city council and volunteers on working to provide aid to such shelters, most of which are in the basements of residential buildings.

Chernihiv is a city of nearly 300,000 residents in north central Ukraine. It has been subject to intense shelling from the Russian military since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

