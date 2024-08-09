Local officials urge calm as Ukrainian Forces advance towards Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Friday, August 9, 2024 12:30:42 PM

The mayor of Kurchatov, the city located in Russia's Kursk region, home to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, confirmed that military operations are edging closer to the city. He urged residents to "stay calm and believe in victory."

"Combat operations are happening only a few dozen kilometers away from our city borders. The situation is tense, emergency protocols are in place. However, all services, including city administration, are operating as usual," Igor Korpunkov wrote.

He emphasized that he remains in the city, dismissing rumors of an impending takeover of the nuclear plant as "enemy psychological warfare."

On Friday, marking the third day of conflict in the region, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations declared a federal-level emergency in Kursk Oblast.

"A federal response level has been established in the region," the ministry stated, clarifying that the decision was made by a government commission.

Acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexey Smirnov, said that as of the morning of August 9, the operational situation in the region remains complex. Evacuations from border areas are ongoing around the clock.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported it has deployed additional units to strengthen forces in the Sudzha District of Kursk Oblast.

Former General Staff spokesperson Vladislav Seleznev believes that the Ukrainian army is unlikely to attempt to seize control of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, citing at least two reasons.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.