Lukashenko accuses the West of trying ‘to dismember Ukraine’ Monday, May 16, 2022 11:30:19 AM

During a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko called on the participating countries to form a united front, arguing that Russia should not fight against the expansion of NATO alone.

Lukashenko believes that this unity would serve to ensure that sanctions would not be imposed against the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Lukashenko also said that the United States and Western countries are sabotaging negotiations with Russia.

"We expected that the West and the United States would take advantage of Russia's offer to negotiate security guarantees. Sooner or later, this process will still begin, but what will remain of Ukraine and our region is the question," he said.

The Belarusian dictator traditionally criticized the countries that help Ukraine resist the aggression of the Russian Federation.

"For this (prolongation of the conflict) Ukraine continues to be pumped with weapons. The goals are understood - to weaken Russia as much as possible by drowning it in this war. Or maybe make it so that a bigger territory is ablaze. If this is the plan, no one will be able to wait it out. The most dangerous trend in Ukraine today is the dismemberment of Ukraine. Thousands of military units have already been created to enter Ukraine under the guise of peacekeepers and protect it," he added.

