Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia will create a joint satellite network Friday, November 4, 2022 1:00:12 PM

Belarus and Russia have reached an agreement to create of a joint satellite constellation, which will also be used for military purposes, said the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

"We are not only ready to launch a person into space, to send an astronaut of our own. We will send him soon. We produce spacecraft. We have agreed with Russia to create a joint grouping of spacecraft in space," Lukashenka said.

He added that it will used "not only for military purposes."

"Russia is huge. And we were able to wedge ourselves into this program and, together with the Russians, are creating this constellation of satellites. Today we have a satellite that from a height of 500-600 kilometers can see an object 35 centimeters in size. Therefore, we are taking colossal steps here," Lukashenko added.

In September, Lukashenko showed the first "Belarusian computer". At the same time, he admitted that only 12% of components in this computer are made in Belarus.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.