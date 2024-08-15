Lukashenko calls for peace, distances Belarus from Russia amid Kursk setbacks Thursday, August 15, 2024 5:42:19 PM

Amidst significant defeats of the Russian army in the Kursk region, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has publicly distanced his country from alliance with Russia. This marks a notable shift in tone for the authoritarian leader who had previously supported Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.)

In an interview with Russian state media, Lukashenko urged for peace talks to terminate the ongoing conflict, describing it as unnecessary for Russians, Ukrainians, or Belarusians. He referenced his plea, quoting: "It is not needed by anyone," according to the state-run news outlet, BELTA.

Simultaneously, Lukashenko lambasted the West, accusing some Western officials of perpetuating the conflict, albeit without providing concrete evidence, citing "confidential facts". "These high-level officials, of American origin, hint at prolonging the war," stated Lukashenko.

Moreover, he issued stark warnings to NATO, promising an "instant response" should Belarus's boundaries be breached, even threatening nuclear retaliation if the borders of the Union State are violated. However, the Belarusian leader seemed to overlook the ongoing situation in the Kursk region while making these declarations.

“Let's sit down at the negotiating table and end this fight. It is not needed by the Ukrainian people, nor by the Russians, nor by the Belarusians. It is needed by 'them.' I cannot provide these facts, they are completely classified, where they openly say — high-ranking people. Verbatim: 'Let them fight each other — Ukrainians, Russians — let them all perish in this cauldron.' This is what high-ranking officials are saying. Of American origin (I'll reveal a bit to you). Is that normal? They want us to destroy each other," said the Belarusian leader.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko responded to Lukashenko's comments by questioning whether the situation in Kursk doesn't count as a violation of state borders or if Russia is no longer regarded as an allied state.

In response to the unfolding events, Belarus has reportedly deployed tanks and special forces towards its border with Ukraine. There are also reports of Belarus positioning "Iskander" missile systems and "Polonez" multiple rocket launchers near the Ukrainian frontier.

