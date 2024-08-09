Lukashenko calls for unity amid fears of Russia’s collapse Friday, August 9, 2024 4:37:27 PM

In a striking message to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko called for unity, fearing that the potential disintegration of Russia could drag down other CIS countries.

The self-proclaimed leader emphasized the interconnected fates of the CIS countries, urging them to rally together to prevent Russia's downfall, repots Belta.

On August 8th, speaking at a meeting of CIS interior ministers, Lukashenko criticized some countries for trying to benefit from the current geopolitical turmoil. The Belarusian leader noted that certain CIS nations are maintaining distance from Russia due to imposed sanctions. He warned that turning away from Moscow could spell trouble for all involved.

Lukashenko's warning comes amid increasing military activity near Ukraine’s border with Belarus. Ukrainian forces moved into Russia's Kursk region on August 6th, following allegations that Belarus’ leadership had assured that Minsk would not attack Ukraine. These reassurances, according to some propagandist outlets, allowed Kyiv to redeploy troops to the Kursk region.

Previously, in June 2024, Belarus had accused Ukraine of amassing troops and military equipment near the border. On July 13, 2024, Lukashenko ordered the Ministry of Defense to withdraw Belarusian forces from the Ukrainian border.

Russian war reporters have since accused Lukashenko of siding with Kyiv.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.