Lukashenko claims to have deployed a third of Belarusian army to Ukrainian border, citing security threats

In an interview with Russian television, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that in early July, he personally ordered the deployment of a third of Belarus' military forces to the border with Ukraine. He claimed this was in response to an alleged "threat" from Ukraine, which, according to him, had amassed 120,000 troops near the Belarusian border.

Lukashenko reminded viewers that in July, Russia also relocated its troops to Belarus. These forces, according to the Belarusian dictator, were ostensibly there only for a parade marking Independence Day, but their presence heightened "tensions at the border."

"It’s clear that they [Ukraine] saw the troop movements towards us. And they thought, as they said, 'Putin will again launch an offensive from Belarusian territory.' From near Gomel, as it was at the start of the 'special military operation.' So they started transferring military personnel. As a response, I had to additionally move almost a third of our army to reinforce those already present," Lukashenko stated.

He asserts that both sides subsequently clarified the situation and withdrew troops from the border. However, Belarus continues to station special forces and intelligence units in certain areas, which, according to him, "are doing their job."

"The units that were deployed there for two and a half years remain. On both their side and ours. It would be akin to death for us to remove our forces from the Ukrainian border. A war is ongoing," Lukashenko added, referring to the "withdrawal of troops."

Moreover, he expressed frustration to a Russian journalist, alleging that Ukraine violates Belarusian airspace with strike drones.

"We're fed up. They consistently violate the eastern part of our border if they are flying towards St. Petersburg or further. Some drones, assembled in Ukraine, fly 3-5 thousand kilometers, reaching even Tatarstan. They cross our border. We have warned them," Belarus’ "president" remarked, without mentioning Russian drones often flying through Belarusian airspace during attacks on Ukraine.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, told Ukrainska Pravda, that Lukashenko's alarming statements do not reflect reality.

"The situation at the border with the Republic of Belarus remains unchanged. As we can see, Lukashenko's rhetoric remains consistent, frequently stoking tensions to serve the interests of the terrorist state. We are currently not observing any increase in Belarusian military equipment or personnel near our border," Demchenko remarked.

According to the Ukrainian National Resistance Center, Belarus leases out factories to Russia for the modernization of drones, which the Russians assemble using Iranian technology in Yelabuga.

