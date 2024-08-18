Lukashenko claims Ukraine is denazified, calls for immediate peace talks Sunday, August 18, 2024 11:00:19 AM

During an interview with Russia's Channel One, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the "denazification" of Ukraine has already taken place, urging peace talks just a week after.

"You sometimes talk about Nazis. There are no Nazis anymore. Ukraine has been denazified. Only a few insane Nazis remain, but they are no longer in trend. Today, over 70 percent of people hate Zelensky because he promised one thing and does another, and people are dying," said Lukashenko.

He also called on Russia and Ukraine to resume peace talks to end the war.

"Let's sit down at the negotiating table and end this fighting. It is not needed by the Ukrainian people, nor by Russians or Belarusians. It is needed by them. I can't disclose these facts, they are absolutely classified, where high-ranking people openly say: 'Let the Ukrainians, Russians fight each other – let everyone die in this cauldron,'" said the Belarusian dictator.

According to him, the Istanbul agreements of 2022 should form the basis for these negotiations.

“Let's open that notebook, where the negotiators, leaders from your side, practically initialed. Putin sent it to me immediately. Yes, the situation on the ground has changed, but this can be the starting point,” Lukashenko believes.

He noted that he "agrees with Putin" that by launching an operation in the Kursk region, Ukraine raised the stakes to improve their position during negotiations, but considers such a move wrong because "Russia has not yet started to fight seriously."

Lukashenko's stance on the need for talks between Kyiv and Moscow has already been echoed by Russian and Belarusian media on Thursday.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, remarked that such statements may indicate Putin's request to initiate talks..

"After all, in Lukashenko's lengthy speech, the idea is embedded that 'the goal has already been achieved,'" noted Kovalenko.

