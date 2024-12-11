Lukashenko confirms nuclear warhead presence in Belarus and plans for Russian 'Oreshnik' missiles deployment Wednesday, December 11, 2024 8:00:38 AM

On December 10, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko made a striking claim that nuclear weapons have been deployed in Belarus, as reported by the state news agency "BELTA". "I brought nuclear warheads here. Not just a dozen," he assured.

Lukashenko reprimanded skeptics dismissing Belarus' nuclear potential, citing that they completely "missed" the operation. "They didn't even notice how we brought them here," stated Lukashenko, acknowledging that using nuclear weapons is "a great responsibility". "But I've warned my enemies, 'friends,' and opponents: if you cross the state border line, the response will be immediate. I won't differentiate — nuclear or otherwise," he declared.

This stance, Lukashenko said, is in agreement with Russia. He clarified that the focus is on tactical rather than strategic weapons, which Belarus had previously relinquished. However, he claimed these warheads are "five times more powerful" than the "Oreshnik" , which Russia used in the recent attack on Ukraine.

Lukashenko also discussed the potential stationing of Russian medium-range ballistic missiles, "Oreshnik," in Belarus. A launch system for these missiles is planned within Belarus, with Russia supplying the missiles at no cost. The timeline given was "the second half of next year". "We are now considering the locations for placing these weapons. We have sites preserved from the strategic nuclear missiles," he noted.

Belarus reportedly has about 30 suitable sites. They aim to position them for minimal target distance, after which the supplied "Oreshnik" from Russia will be stationed and directed. Lukashenko shared that he stipulated one condition to Russian President Vladimir Putin — targeting will be determined by Belarus, not Russia. "In other words, we will push the button together, God forbid, if necessary. But we will choose the targets. He agreed," he conveyed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed plans to deploy the "Oreshnik" missile in Belarus by the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, Alexander Lukashenko expressed concerns about the tense situation near the borders with Poland and Lithuania.

