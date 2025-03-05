Lukashenko denies prior knowledge of Russian invasion plans Wednesday, March 5, 2025 12:00:00 PM

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko insists he was not informed beforehand of the Kremlin's invasion plans, according to an interview with blogger Mario Nawfal, as reported by "Zerkalo". Despite his claims, journalists exploring the situation uncovered a different sequence of events.

Lukashenko stated that Belarus would not have defended Ukraine in 2022, even if given prior notice of Russia's actions, due to an "economic war". He clarified that sanctions had been imposed on Belarus before similar measures were taken by the U.S. and the West. "They seized thousands of our railway cars loaded with goods. They haven't returned them to date. And nearly a thousand heavy trucks. So why should I have defended Ukraine?" he questioned.

Media reports have suggested that the aforementioned seizures occurred after the full-scale invasion, which included incursions from Belarusian territory. Yet, Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus advocated for peace, noting, "We took a stand against the war, for peace. That was our position."

Lukashenko recalled informing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the political changes in the U.S., implying that Zelensky would not have U.S. support in the war. "It all played out as I indicated. Not because I am a great predictor, but because everything I articulated is in the media," Lukashenko claimed. However, journalists were unable to substantiate his narrative, though Zelensky has mentioned their conversations.

Ukraine's President has shared his side of the story. Zelensky notes Lukashenko's insistence that the missile launches from Belarusian soil were directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He would say, 'Believe me, Volodya, it’s not me. I don’t control it; it's just missiles, it’s Putin...'" the Ukrainian President recounted.

Meanwhile, concerns linger in Moscow regarding changes in U.S. policies under former President Donald Trump, with fears of a "trap" being set by Washington. Zelensky has tasked his government with acquiring an official response to the potential cessation of U.S. military aid, asserting that "people should not speculate" and that respectful dialogue is warranted for both nations.

