Lukashenko meets with Trump's envoy amid Russia-Ukraine tensions Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:24:00 AM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko engaged in discussions with Donald Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, following prior clandestine negotiations concerning Russia and Ukraine. On Saturday, June 21, President Lukashenko’s previously announced meeting with an American delegation took place in Minsk, as reported by "Pool Pervogo." Ahead of this meeting, the U.S. delegation arrived in the Belarusian capital. The meeting was held at the Palace of Independence with official representatives from both nations in attendance.

Before meeting with Keith Kellogg, Lukashenko expressed his hope for a "sincere and open" dialogue, noting that there would be no point in meeting otherwise. Details regarding the agenda of the discussions between the American and Belarusian delegations remain undisclosed. The outcomes of the meeting also continue to be a secret. Nonetheless, on the "Culuary Zabelina" Telegram channel, information surfaced that informal consultations between Washington and Minsk had already been ongoing.

The topics of these talks involve not only negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv but also the future of American and Belarusian relations in general. According to the journalist, Washington’s envoys are discussing the so-called "alliance" between Minsk and Moscow with their Belarusian counterparts. Allegedly, the U.S. aims to reintegrate Belarus into broader diplomacy while simultaneously weakening its ties with Russia.

Zabelina further noted that following his visit to Minsk, Kellogg might travel to Kyiv, though the objectives of his visit to the Ukrainian capital are unspecified. Meanwhile, the journalist promised to later reveal why the American visit to Minsk could become critically important for Ukraine.

