In a surprising turn, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has offered Ukraine assistance in its post-war reconstruction efforts. The Belarusian dictator, who previously supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine, has now extended what many see as a controversial olive branch to Kyiv.

The declaration by Lukashenko was reported on October 4 by the state-controlled agency BELTA.

Lukashenko, who was complicit with Russia during the initial phase of the conflict, has suggested that Western nations will allegedly be unwilling to aid Ukraine in rebuilding once hostilities cease. He put forward that "close neighbor" Belarus could step up to assist.

"The leadership of Ukraine needs to get a grip and understand that they will primarily need to rebuild the country with the help of those close to them, especially Belarusians," Lukashenko remarked.

In February 2022, Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to launch their invasion into northern Ukraine through Belarusian territory. From there, Russian troops advanced, notably toward Kyiv. Additionally, the Belarusian dictator provided further military aid to the aggressor by supplying some of his own weaponry and ammunition for the war effort.

During his latest address, Lukashenko also reiterated an unusual claim that one of Ukraine's key allies, Poland, could attempt to seize western Ukrainian regions. He even promised military support to Kyiv should such an event occur.

Moreover, Lukashenko criticized Kyiv for its reluctance to visit Minsk and Moscow in a bid to "finally end this war."

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, commented on Lukashenko's statements in his Telegram blog. He noted that the dictators of Russia and Belarus seem to be living in a parallel world, unaware of the consequences of their actions.

"It's no surprise. The Russians and Lukashenko have the example of the Georgian model, to which they staunchly adhere. It's this notion of post-war friendship or nothing – they can't conceive otherwise. But a fool thrives on his delusion," Kovalenko pointed out.

