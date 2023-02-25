Lukashenko to visit China Saturday, February 25, 2023 3:10:01 PM

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will make a "state visit" to China on February 28-March 2, reported his press service.

"The focus will be on the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the implementation of joint large-scale projects, interaction in the political sphere, responding to the most acute challenges in the modern international situation," the statement reads.

Minsk authorities claim that Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks in narrow and expanded format. It is planned to sign a large package of documents on the development of relations in key areas.

Lukashenko will also hold several meetings with other senior officials of the PRC.

Last month, Lukashenka visited the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

