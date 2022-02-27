Lukasheno considers joining Russian invasion of Ukraine Sunday, February 27, 2022 11:00:00 AM

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is likely to make a decision in the coming hours to join Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reports Ukrayinska Pravda, citing Ukrainian Centre for Defence Strategies.

If Lukashenko takes such a step, he will use of all Belarusian troops and weapons, said the Centre for Defence Strategies.

The only reason for this decision is that Lukashenko is completely dependent on Putin, including his own security.

"This decision does not take into account peace and friendship between the peoples of Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus, stretching back centuries. Belarusians and Ukrainians have never fought against each other in history. We are fraternal peoples and cannot fight against each other. If this decision is made and implemented, it will be another tragedy of historic proportions in the hands of Putin and Lukashenko," the Centre for Defence Strategies says.

According to the Ukrainian military analysts, Belarusian servicemen may not fully understand what they are getting themselves into. The Belarusian television is full of propaganda about imaginary "Nazis" in Ukraine.

"They may not be clear about their tasks, and they may not understand much of what is happening. They may not be aware of the huge Russian losses in Ukraine over the past few days. It is necessary to call and write to all acquaintances in the Republic of Belarus, talk about it and ask them not to go to war against Ukrainians. Mothers and wives do not let your men die," the Centre for Defence Strategies emphasized.

The Ukrainian newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reports, citing diplomatic sources, that units of the Belarusian special operations forces are preparing for an airborne assault on Ukraine. Landing locations will be Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Earlier, Lukashenko admitted that the shelling of Ukraine is also carried out from territory of Belarus. He stressed that Ukraine "is pushing Belarus to a special operation to protect its citizens."

