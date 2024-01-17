Macron announces upcoming Kyiv visit and enhanced military support for Ukraine Wednesday, January 17, 2024 10:00:56 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention to visit Kyiv and sign a security guarantee agreement, along with providing Ukraine with an additional 40 long-range SCALP missiles and other military assistance.

According to Macron, he is working with Kyiv on a bilateral security guarantee agreement expected to be signed within a few weeks. The French President also revealed that France was going to supply about 40 SCALP missiles, several hundred bombs, and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers.

"I myself will travel to Ukraine in February. I will announce the finalization of these texts. The deliveries of ammunition I mentioned will commence," Macron said during a press conference at the Elysée Palace, as reported by Le Monde.

