Macron: at some point Zelensky will have to negotiate peace with Russia Wednesday, June 15, 2022 10:00:00 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron said that "at some point" the Ukrainian President and other representatives of Ukraine will have to negotiate peace with Russia.

"We, the Europeans, will also be at the negotiating table," Macron said, speaking to the French military in Romania. He noted that EU countries are helping Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

In addition, Macron repeated his earlier statement that Russia is also a part of the European continent.

Macron will also visit Moldova during his visit. A number of media outlets previously reported that on June 16, Macro, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, are expected to visit Kyiv. Macron did not confirm or deny this. The visit has not been officially announced.

