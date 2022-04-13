Macron calls Russians and Ukrainians ‘brothers’ Wednesday, April 13, 2022 11:00:10 AM

In his interview with the public television channel France 2, French President Emmanuel Macron refused to use the term "genocide" to describe the actions of the Russian troops in Ukraine.

"I would be careful with such terms, because these two peoples (Russians and Ukrainians) are brothers. I want to continue to try, as far as possible, to stop this war and restore peace. I am not sure that the escalation of rhetoric serves this cause," Macron said.

At the same time, he added that Russia unilaterally launched an extremely brutal war, committing the war crimes and they will be investigated.

"We are experiencing unprecedented war crimes on our soil — our European soil," Macron said.

US President Joe Biden for the first time called Russian aggression in the territory of Ukraine genocide.

