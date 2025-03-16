Macron hints at European troops deployment to Ukraine without Russia’s consent Sunday, March 16, 2025 12:00:00 PM

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has made clear that Russia should have no say over the deployment of European troops in Ukraine, should Kyiv request their presence. In an interview with Le Parisien, Macron emphasized Ukraine's sovereignty, indicating that decisions regarding allied troop deployment are solely Ukraine’s prerogative.

Macron highlighted a growing alignment between Ukraine and the United States during talks in Saudi Arabia culminating in a mutual agreement on a 30-day ceasefire. "Russia’s refusal to accept the ceasefire proposal, accompanied by implied threats, reflects its insincerity in fulfilling peace commitments and a lack of genuine interest in peacebuilding," Macron remarked.

Macron pointed out that the Franco-British plan to station foreign troops in Ukraine is nearing completion, having already garnered interest from multiple countries. Furthermore, he mentioned the potential for Ukraine to receive additional Mirage fighter jets, possibly supplied by third-party countries operating them.

In separate reports, Politico has indicated that the European Union is considering a new military assistance package for Ukraine, amounting to at least six billion euros, aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s strategic position ahead of negotiations with Russia. Plans for an EU military contingent for Ukraine are also reportedly underway.

