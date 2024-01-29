Major Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl comes under drone attack Monday, January 29, 2024 3:00:46 PM

The largest oil refinery in Russia's Northern region, located in Yaroslavl, was attacked by a drone, reported Russian Telegram channel Baza.

According to the channel, the drone crashed near a hydrocracking unit at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery at around 7 a.m. Moscow time.

According to the Telegram channel 112, the site of the incident has been cordoned off, with a bomb disposal team expected to arrive.

Preliminary data indicates that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

At the time of publication, the governor of the region, Mikhail Evraev, had not officially commented on the drone attack on the refinery.

The Novo-Yaroslavl oil refinery Slavneft-YANOS began operations in 1961. It is now recognized as one of Russia's largest enterprises for the production of oil refining products.

The average oil refining volume at the Slavneft-YANOS public joint-stock company is about 15 million tons of oil per year.

On January 9, drones attacked a fuel and energy complex in the Russian city of Orel for the third time. The complex had previously been targeted on November 16, 2022, and September 17, 2023.

Russian media previously reported that three Ukrainian Beaver drones attacked an oil refinery in Tuapse. Two UAVs allegedly fell into the sea, and the debris of the third was found on the refinery grounds.

