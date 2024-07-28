Major setback for Wagner Group in Mali: ambush by Tuareg rebels leaves dozens dead and injured Sunday, July 28, 2024 9:46:00 AM

In a volatile region near the Mali-Algeria border, local Tuareg tribes — fighting for the independence of Azawad — have announced a significant victory over Mali's Armed Forces and associated Wagner Group mercenaries.

According to Reuters, Tuareg rebels attacked the government troops’ convoy in the northern part of the country near the Algerian border. The Malian government claims that two soldiers were killed in the ambush and 10 others were injured. In a statement to AFP, a representative of the rebels said that at least 17 people died in the attack. Some members of the convoy were reportedly taken captive. Video footage from the battlefield shows approximately two dozen bodies.

Among the reported casualties is a well-known Wagner propagandist and the administrator of the influential Telegram channel, Grey Zone. According to sources, dozens of Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers were either killed or injured, with several Russians also taken captive.

The clashes took place in the Tinzawatin region, a disputed area straddling the Mali-Algeria border. Telegram channels linked to the Wagner Group confirmed the death of the Grey Zone channel's operator, identified as Nikita Fedyanin, a 29-year-old native of Lipetsk. Additionally, certain reports indicated that Wagner unit commander Anton Yelizarov, known as "Lotos," was also killed in the fighting. However, other sources have contradicted these claims

The Malian Armed Forces announced on Facebook that they are retreating from Tinzawatin after three days of intense combat. While they reported casualties, they did not specify the identities or circumstances of those killed. "This area remains a stronghold for terrorists and smugglers of all sorts. We are monitoring the situation closely. Five terrorists were successfully targeted in an aerial attack conducted by the Malian Armed Forces."

In a counter-statement, the Coordination of Azawad Movements claimed that their fighters had successfully repelled the Malian forces and Wagner militants. According to the statement, "dozens" of Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers were killed or injured, and several armored vehicles were either destroyed or captured intact. Additionally, Azawad fighters reportedly downed a Wagner helicopter. The helicopter was supposedly sent on July 27 to provide support for the Wagner mercenaries, but the Azawad forces managed to neutralize it.

In an unexpected turn of events for Ukraine, the dismantling of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group in Mali could become another critical leverage point in its ongoing struggle against Russia.

Malian Tuareg rebels announced via social media their willingness to hand over captured Wagner Group mercenaries to Ukraine as a "gesture of support and solidarity". Their statement emphasizes that this act symbolizes their "solidarity with [Ukraine's] fight against Russian criminals."

Referring to Ukrainians as brothers, the rebels noted that the number of captured Russian fighters is substantial. They argue that transferring these mercenaries to Ukraine would aid in the fight for justice and freedom for the Ukrainian people. The rebels also believe that this move would strengthen the bonds between them and contribute to a common victory over their adversaries.

Ukrainians expressed admiration and gratitude in their comments, reacting to this unexpected gesture from the Malian combat units. Many believe that the captured Wagner militants could potentially be exchanged for the defenders of Azovstal, whom the Russian regime is typically reluctant to trade.

