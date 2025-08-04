Major Ukrainian drone attack hits Russian Saky airbase in Crimea Monday, August 4, 2025 9:29:52 AM

Five Russian aircraft were reportedly struck in a Ukrainian attack on a military airfield in Saky, located in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This includes the complete destruction of a Su-30SM fighter jet and damage to another, along with strikes on three Su-24 bombers. According to a statement released by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on Monday, August 4th, drones targeted this key Russian airbase used for operations in the Black Sea region. During the assault, an aviation weapons depot was also hit, adding to Russia's losses.

Just one Su-30SM can cost between $35 million and $50 million, underscoring the financial setback for Moscow amidst ongoing tensions. The attack signifies another successful operation in Saky by the SBU Central Intelligence Service A, marking a strategic move to diminish the Russian capability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine. "Occupiers must remember, they will never feel safe on our land," emphasized the SBU.

Previously, it was reported that SBU drones had targeted the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a launch point for attacks on Ukraine. On the same day, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed successful strikes on Russian oil processing and defense industries, hinting at broader implications for Russia's military operations.

