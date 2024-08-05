Mali cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine over alleged rebel support Monday, August 5, 2024 5:45:04 PM

Authorities in Mali have officially cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of backing rebels engaged in combat with government forces and Wagner Group mercenaries, according to a recently published document on the Malian government's website.

The rift heated after Ukrainian military intelligence representative, Andriy Yusov, allegedly admitted Ukraine’s involvement in a July Tuareg rebel attack on Malian Armed Forces and Wagner fighters. Additionally, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Senegal, Yuriy Pivovarov, was accused of "openly supporting international terrorism."

“Ukrainian authorities’ actions violate Mali’s sovereignty, exceed the limits of foreign interference, which is condemnable in itself, and represent overt aggression towards Mali and support for international terrorism,” the document reads.

It was reported on July 28 that Tuareg rebels had ambushed and killed and injured dozens of Malian government soldiers as well as Russian fighters from Wagner Group.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov suggested that the rebels had received "more than just information" for conducting a "military operation" against Russians in Mali. Ambassador Pivovarov was summoned by Mali’s Foreign Ministry over social media posts supporting the rebels' actions.

In early August, French outlet Le Monde, citing sources, claimed that Ukrainian special services were training Tuareg rebels in the use of drones for combat both in Ukraine and Mali.

