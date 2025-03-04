Marine Le Pen condemns U.S. decision to halt military aid to Ukraine Tuesday, March 4, 2025 6:00:54 PM

Marine Le Pen has condemned the U.S. government's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine, according to a statement she made to Le Figaro. Le Pen described this as a "very harsh" move against Ukrainian soldiers "defending their country."

"In my view, such a decision, due to its blasphemous nature, deserves condemnation," she declared.

A long-time figure in French politics, Marine Le Pen has served as a Member of Parliament and has run for the French presidency three times, including in 2022 when she lost to Emmanuel Macron. She is the daughter of French nationalist politician Jean-Marie Le Pen. Le Pen, like many right-wing populists in the European Union, is known for her criticism of NATO and her calls for a "multipolar world." She has repeatedly advocated for "deeper cooperation with Russia."

On March 17, 2014, Marine Le Pen recognized the results of the so-called "referendum" on Crimea's status on March 16, 2014, as legitimate. Following the Russian annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of war in Donbas by Russia, Le Pen consistently expressed her opposition to Ukraine's potential EU membership. Furthermore, in 2014, media sources reported that Russian banks financed Le Pen's party's electoral campaign.

In 2022, she denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine but urged a balanced stance on the issue, advocating for sanctions that would encourage peace without damaging the French economy. She also emphasized the necessity of maintaining a security alliance with Russia, warning that a Russia-China rapprochement would be dangerous for France.

In a recent development, U.S. media have reported that President Donald Trump has ordered the halt of all military assistance to Ukraine, aiming to apply pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky.

In response, Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine is ready to engage in negotiations to establish a lasting peace as soon as possible.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.