213 settlements in Ukraine's Sumy region are now under emergency evacuation orders as living conditions become increasingly perilous amid constant shelling and offensives by Russian armed forces. The Russian army continues its assault on the Sumy area, obliterating Ukrainian towns, thereby prompting an expansion of the civilian evacuation zone, reported Oleg Hryhorov, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Currently, the regional leader has extended the mandatory relocation zone to include 11 more settlements, taking the total count of evacuation-prone areas in Sumy to 213. Hryhorov reiterated the ongoing threat posed to peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages and stated that the decision was made with the increased danger to civilian life in mind, due to relentless shelling of border territories.

"I have signed an order for the compulsory evacuation of residents from an additional 11 settlements in the Sumy district," emphasized Hryhorov. The villages listed for urgent evacuation include: Shtanivka, Voronivka, Yanchenky, Horobivka, Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spaske, Kapiatanivka, Tsymbalivka, and Shkuratovka.

Previously, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that over 200 localities required mandatory evacuation orders.

