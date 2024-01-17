Mass protests erupt in Bashkiria as local activist Fail Alsinov receives jail sentence Wednesday, January 17, 2024 11:00:54 AM

Thousands of people in Bashkiria have protested in support of local activist Fail Alsinov following his conviction on accusations of inciting ethnic discord, reports Telegram channel Astra.

Alsinov, who last year protested against gold mining in the region, was accused by Russian authirities for negative remarks about migrant workers at the mines and for using the phrase "kara halik," translated as "black folks."

Alsinov’s supports claim that he was speaking in Bashkir and his words were misinterpreted.

About 5,000 people gathered outside the court on January 15 as Fail Alsinov's case was being heard. On January 17, the Bailmack City Court sentenced him.

It is reported that internet services were disabled and all access roads to the court blocked by police and municipal special equipment. Nonetheless, approximately 5,000 protesters made their way to the court, chanting slogans like "Freedom! Azatlyk, Fail, we are with you!" and "We don't abandon our own!"

The accusations against Alsinov were made by the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, who also demanded an investigation into potential "discrediting of the army" and "public calls to extremism."

Despite being convicted, Fail Alsinov told journalists he does not admit his guilt, affirming that he has always fought for justice and his people. Alsinov said he intended to appeal the verdict.

Russian news outlets report that later the crowd outside the court swelled to around ten thousand, including women and children.

Russian Telegram channels reported that Russian security forces began to beat and detain individuals who were assembled outside the court, with some detained individuals being forced to lay face-down in the snow. The police also used tear gas and stun grenades against the protesters.

Dozens of people have reportedly been injured, one protester sustaining a head injury.

Fail Alsinov is recognized as one of the region's most prominent activists, previously participating in various protests and leading the organization "Bashkort," which advocated for Bashkortostan's sovereignty. Notably, this group was deemed extremist by the Russian authorities three years ago. Media sources also note that in 2022, the activist encouraged people not to participate in the war against Ukraine.

