The Saratov region in Russia experienced a large-scale drone attack on the night of January 8, according to reports from Russian media. The attack led to a fire at the oil depot of the "Kristall" plant of the Russian Federal Reserve. This facility is a government institution responsible for storing fuel for the Engels-2 airbase.

The regional governor stated that air defense systems successfully shot down the drones, but debris fell onto industrial sites. Firefighters and emergency services are currently on the scene.

A massive fire was reported at the scene, engulfing the fuel tanks. Preliminary details indicate that the facility stored fuel crucial for the strategic bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160, which operate from the Engels airbase, a component of Russia's 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

Experts highlight that Tu-95MS bombers use standard aviation fuels like T-1, TS, and RT. However, the Tu-160 bombers require a unique high-density fuel, T-8V, crafted specifically for NK-32 engines—this fuel is noted for producing the distinctively rich yellow exhaust of the Tu-160.

Analysts emphasize that producing T-8V is a complex process, with its manufacture limited to just two Russian companies—the Angarsk Petrochemical Company in the Irkutsk region and Orsknefteorgsintez in the Orenburg region.

Given the limited number of facilities capable of producing T-8V, it remains a strategically critical resource for Russian air power. Strikes on such an essential resource could severely restrict the use of Tu-160 strategic bombers either as a nuclear deterrent or for fulfilling other strategic roles.

Observers concluded that Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have been seldom employed against Ukraine, with their first noted sortie occurring on November 17, 2024.

