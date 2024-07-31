Massive fire breaks out at a defense plant in Yekaterinburg, Russia Wednesday, July 31, 2024 9:00:51 AM

July 30 saw a significant blaze break out at the NPO Avtomatiki defense plant in Yekaterinburg, Russia, engulfing an area of 800 square meters. According to E1.ru, which cited firefighters, the fire started in a workshop dealing with chemical products during welding operations. The flames rapidly consumed the facility, causing the building's roof and walls to collapse.

Later updates from the publication noted that the fire was eventually localized. No injuries have been reported thus far, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Mikhail Izyumov, General Director of NPO Avtomatiki, clarified that the fire actually started in a mechanical workshop, contrary to earlier reports suggesting it was a chemical product unit.

"The fire began on the roof. The walls and roof of the mechanical workshop collapsed. Everyone was evacuated from the workshop. The fire spread to an adjacent workshop. There is no threat of poisoning to the city's residents. The situation is under control," said Izyumov.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.