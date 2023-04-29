Massive fire erupts at an oil depot in Russia-occupied Sevastopol after Ukrainian drone attack Saturday, April 29, 2023 10:00:30 AM

An oil depot is on fire in Russia-occupied Sevastopol after an overnight drone attack, reported the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev.

"A fuel tank is on fire in the area of Manganari Brothers Street in the Cossack Bay micro district. All the necessary emergency services are working in the area," Razvozhaev reported.

According to Razvozhaev, the fire covered 1000 square meters and was the fourth rank of complexity. There are no casualties.

"Since the volume of fuel is large, it will take time to localize the fire," the "governor" added.

18 fire brigades are working in the area.

Razvozhaev later told the media that two drones attached the base.

"Preliminarily: from what can be seen that there was a fire in two different parts, there were two unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

As a result of the explosion in Sevastopol on April 29, more than 10 tanks with petroleum products were destroyed. Their total capacity is about 40 thousand tons, said the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andriy Yusov.

He clarified that these oil products were intended for the needs of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"In the city of Sevastopol on April 29, an explosion took place, which is God's punishment for the killed civilians in Uman, including five children. This execution will be protracted. We advise all residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea not to be near military facilities and facilities that support the aggressor's army," Yusov said.

He also added that the Main Intelligence Directorate is aware of the theft that was going on in this and other facilities.

"It is worth noting that we are aware of the theft of petroleum products by officials of the occupation authorities and other corrupt actions at this oil depot and other facilities. This, of course, expands the capabilities of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces," said the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

On the morning of April 28, one of the Russian missiles hit a residential high-rise building in Uman. As of Saturday morning, there are 23 killed in this attack. 18 people were injured.

