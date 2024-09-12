Massive fire erupts at key Russian defense plant in Omsk, known for tank and flamethrower Production Thursday, September 12, 2024 8:04:52 AM

A massive blaze has erupted at a pivotal Russian defense plant in Omsk, known for producing tanks and "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower systems. The fire broke out on the roof of one of the workshops at Omsktransmash, a key manufacturer of military hardware for the Russian army, spreading across at least 50 square meters. Omsk residents have shared images and videos showing a towering column of thick black smoke rising from the plant.

The "Omsktransmash" plant experienced a fire earlier today, reported Omsk Region Governor Vitaly Khotenko. Khotenko stated that the blaze started on the roof during maintenance work in one of the workshops. According to him, there have been no reported injuries.

Despite the fire, factory officials have emphasized that it did not impact production processes. Firefighters declared the fire contained by around 3 PM local time and shortly after announced that open flames had been extinguished.

Omsktransmash plays a crucial role in Russia's defense industry. The facility manufactures a range of military equipment that has been actively deployed in the conflict against Ukraine. In addition to tanks and "Solntsepyok" systems, the plant supplies equipment for various industrial purposes.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Omsktransmash has been subjected to international sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United States, Japan, Canada, Ukraine, and Switzerland.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.