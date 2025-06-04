Massive fire erupts at Yaroslavl’s Avtodiesel plant: key Russian manufacturer of military engines Wednesday, June 4, 2025 10:20:00 AM

In the early hours of June 4, a significant fire broke out at the Avtodiesel (YAMZ) engine plant in Yaroslavl, where diesel engines are produced, including those for the intercontinental RS-12M "Topol" and RS-24 "Yars" systems.

According to official reports, the blaze started in one of the production bays during testing of a 12-cylinder engine. The emergency call was received by the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations at 2:03 a.m. By 3:17 a.m., the fire had engulfed an area of about 400 square meters. A total of 50 firefighters and 16 specialized vehicles were dispatched to tackle the blaze. Plant representatives claim the fire occurred within a single bay and purportedly did not disrupt the plant’s operations.

Avtodiesel ranks among Russia’s largest producers of diesel engines, gearboxes, clutches, and stationary units. In May 2024, the plant was sanctioned by the United States due to its collaboration with the Russian Defense Ministry—it supplies power units for Russian military equipment.

Various YAMZ engine series are extensively used in the Russian defense sector. Specifically:

- The YAMZ-240 (360–780 hp) is installed in the self-propelled launchers of the 9K58 "Smerch" MLRS, the 9K79 "Tochka" tactical missile launcher, and other armored vehicles.

- The YAMZ-850, with up to 1500 hp, is utilized in the launch systems of strategic RS-12M "Topol" and RS-24 "Yars" complexes.

- The YAMZ-530 (136–360 hp) powers numerous armored vehicles, including the "Tigr" and "Volk."

This fire occurs amid recent reports of strikes on other Russian defense industrial facilities. Previously, drone strikes were reported on plants in Tula, part of the Rostec corporation, including NPO "Splav," which manufactures volley fire systems and aviation missiles.

A series of explosions were also heard in Rylsk, Kursk Oblast, Russia. The region was attacked by drones, resulting in fires at the strike locations. It’s suspected that the attacks targeted permanent deployment points of Russian troops.

