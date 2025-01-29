Massive Ukrainian drone attack hits multiple Russian regions Wednesday, January 29, 2025 2:18:22 PM

On the night of Wednesday, January 29, Russian regions were hit with a massive drone attack, according to local reports. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they had shot down 104 drones across nine regions in the country. The drones targeted areas including Kursk, Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver, Belgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaluga, Rostov, and Leningrad. Tragedy struck in Belgorod, where two people—a woman and a child—were killed, and two others were injured, Telegram channels reported.

In the Smolensk region, there were reports of a drone being downed while attempting to attack a nuclear power facility, according to Governor Vasily Anokhin. RBC specified that the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, located near the city of Desnogorsk and operational since 1982, was potentially the target. Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported.

Pro-government Telegram channels reported that drone wreckage fell near the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, situated in the southern part of the region close to Desnogorsk.

Meanwhile, over in the neighboring Tver region, Governor Igor Rudenya mentioned that Russian air defense forces shot down 20 drones.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, drone debris struck "one of the facilities" in the Kstovo industrial area, leading to a "fire," announced regional Governor Gleb Nikitin. Russian Telegram channels identified the targeted site as the Lukoil-Nizhegorodneft refinery, sharing videos of intense flames. Subsequent reports indicated that operations at the facility were halted. Officials from the Russian petrochemical group Sibur confirmed the temporary shutdown of the plant following the attack by a Ukrainian drone. While debris fell and sparked a fire, no injuries have been reported. Emergency services are on scene, according to their statement.

In the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that 26 aircraft-like drones were "intercepted and destroyed," including three jet drones.

That same night, flight restrictions were imposed at Kazan Airport "to ensure flight safety." Though these were quickly lifted, similar restrictions were then implemented at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg.

