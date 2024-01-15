Media: Finnish companies continue exporting defense-related components to Russia despite sanctions Monday, January 15, 2024 12:00:29 PM

Russia continues to receive components and equipment that are used in its defence industry from Finland, an investigation by the public broadcaster Yle has revealed.

Around 20 companies that exported components potentially used in the defence industry to Russia were uncovered by journalists. The report points to small logistics firms with Russian-linked owners and offices predominantly located in tiny spaces in the southeast part of the country, near major logistics hubs.

One company supplied Russia with sensors, diesel engines, fuel pumps, and vehicle transmission components. Such Western components have been found in Russian military hardware destroyed in Ukraine, but not all fall under Western sanctions.

Public records of Russian purchases indicate two clients of this company have ties with the FSB, Russia's federal security service. One client company even posted a message on its website thanking the Finnish supplier for its cooperation on behalf of the FSB.

Investigators also discovered exports to Russia of various optical and electronic equipment. Another Finnish company exported metalworking equipment, and its Russian partner is reported to have among its clients a company involved in the production of reconnaissance drones and bombers.

Journalists noted that two companies mentioned in the investigation were sanctioned by the US in the autumn of 2023 for exporting components found in Russian drones. One of the companies is said to be owned by a French citizen residing in Finland, who is reportedly under arrest on suspicion of breaching sanctions.

