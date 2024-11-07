Media: German Coalition has collapsed over dispute on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine Thursday, November 7, 2024 1:35:32 PM

In a dramatic political shakeup, the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition was partly attributed to Chancellor Scholz's reluctance to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Berliner Zeitung reports.

In response to a clear appeal from Christian Lindner, whose party consistently backed support for Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz declined, instead proposing a $3 billion financial package to Kyiv. Lindner, the former Finance Minister, retorted that Germany also requires funds and emphasized Ukraine's need for weapons rather than financial aid to defend against Russia.

Following Lindner's dismissal, his party allied with the opposition Christian Democratic Union to ensure the supply of Taurus missiles. He stated, "Our country requires a government that not only holds office but can also take action. Immediate new elections and a vote of confidence in the government would be the right path forward for our nation." He further stressed that Ukraine meets democratic standards.

The so-called "traffic light" coalition disbanded on November 6 following Lindner's ousting. Scholz accused him of frequently abusing trust, stating that under these conditions "serious governmental work cannot continue." The Chancellor plans to address the parliamentary confidence vote in early 2025 and hold early elections in March of the same year.

