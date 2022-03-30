Media: Kadyrov owns a luxury villa in Dubai worth at least $7 million Wednesday, March 30, 2022 12:05:00 PM

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, owns one of the villas on the territory of a 5-star hotel in Dubai, worth at least $ 7 million, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Thanks to Kadyrov’s love for social networks, journalists have found where the head of Chechnya stays almost every month when he visits the United Arab Emirates.

In 2021-2022 alone, Kadyrov visited the UAE 14 times flying in on his Airbus A319 private jet, worth about $80 million.

His villa is located on the territory of the five-star Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Royal Residences on the famous Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Kadyrov’s villa number 21 is one of the two largest villas in the resort. It has a convenient location.

Kadyrov constantly receives guests. In 2017, he was photographed there with boxer Mike Tyson.

After the Russian attack on Ukraine, journalists visited the territory of the resort and were able to take photos of Kadyrov's villa. 3-4 Chechen guards permanently live on its territory. The building is also cared for by the official adviser and representative of the head of Chechnya in Arab and Muslim countries, Turko Daudov.

"The editors of Ukrainska Pravda appeal to readers with a request to help in finding information about the Russian elite in Dubai. The place, which after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, became one of the hiding places for the stolen Russian money and the families of the Russian elites, " Ukrainska Pravda’s journalists said.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, considers the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine useless. He called for "a full completion to what has been started."

