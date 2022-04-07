Media: Many Russian servicemen are refusing to go to Ukraine Thursday, April 7, 2022 10:00:00 AM

Russian servicemen are increasingly refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine. About 60 paratroopers from Pskov refused to go to Ukraine, even despite the risk of criminal prosecution, reported to the Russian telegram channel "Pskov Governate", citing its sources.

These paratroopers have been in the territory of Ukraine since the very beginning of the invasion. Then, they were moved to neighboring Belarus, after that they were moved to their permanent base in the city of Pskov for regrouping. After returning to Pskov, dozens of servicemen refused a new "business trip" to Ukraine. Most of these soldiers have been fired, some are threatened with criminal cases.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also reports that many Russian servicemen are refusing to take part in the "military special operation".

"Some Russian units are now in tent camps in some Russian districts bordering Ukraine. Military personnel refuse to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine. The moral and psychological state of these personnel is low and is deteriorating," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian military command continues to look for a solution to the shortage of personnel.

"Russian military enlistment offices have stepped up work with servicemen retired from military service after 2012, those that have military-related skills: drivers, mechanic-drivers, scout, junior commanders. The official reason for the conscription is a 3-month professional training, " reports the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, adding that the Russian command is also actively conducting conscription work in the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

Earlier, it was reported that servicemen from self-proclaimed South Ossetia refused to take part in the war in Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in addition to servicemen from South Ossetia, more than half of the personnel of one of the companies of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps of Russia’s Western Military District, who are now on the front lines near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, also refused to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian leadership is trying to prosecute persons who refuse to to go to Ukraine, but in the event of mass refusals, it is forced to limit itself to disciplinary sanctions.

