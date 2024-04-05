Media: NATO debates Ukraine membership in exchange for ceding Russian-occupied territories Friday, April 5, 2024 11:00:00 AM

NATO representatives are discussing the possibility of Ukraine relinquishing regions occupied by Russia in exchange for guaranteed NATO membership, according to La Repubblica.

The Italian newspaper says while this scenario is not on the official agenda, it is increasingly brought up informally, particularly ahead of forthcoming presidential elections in the United States.

The report draws parallels with Western Germany post-World War II, which was divided, with the Soviet Union taking control of the East and West Germany joining the North Atlantic Alliance in 1955.

Nearly a year ago, at the Vilnius Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for immediate NATO entry to secure the nation's borders against the Russian invasion. However, comments from various partners, led by the United States, opposed immediate membership to avoid direct conflict with Moscow.

La Repubblica highlights that the political landscape could change, especially if Donald Trump were to return to the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, there is a growing urgency for expedited support to Kyiv. It is deemed crucial that Ukraine maintains as much of its territory as possible before the end of the year.

