Medvedev urges Ukraine to embrace Russian influence or risk disappearance Friday, December 13, 2024 4:00:03 PM

In a push from Moscow to assert Russia's indispensability to Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president, suggests that Ukrainians need to "tame the pride of their distinctiveness."

Russian policymakers have advised Ukraine to "curb its pride and stop opposing everything Russian" to avoid disappearing from the world's map. These remarks come from Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president, in an article for "International Affairs" magazine. Medvedev emphasizes the significance for Moscow of embedding the notion of Russia's irreplaceability for Ukraine on cultural, linguistic, and political fronts in public consciousness. "Ukrainians are not required to lay their 'soul or body' for their freedom. They should suppress the pride of their 'otherness,' abandon opposing themselves to the pan-Russian project, and exorcise the demons of political Ukrainianness," Medvedev stated.

Blaming the collective West, rather than Russia, for many armed conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, Medvedev describes Russians and Ukrainians as one people in his article, calling efforts to drive a wedge between them criminal and futile. In conclusion, he asserts that Ukraine faces a choice today: "to be with Russia or disappear from the map."

According to The Insider, Medvedev recently acquired a yacht in the UK, despite often labeling the country an "enemy" of Russia and threatening it with nuclear retaliation. Additionally, on October 21, Medvedev pointed out one of Russia's primary goals of weakening Western countries. Organizations like the SCO, BRICS, and other regional groups are seen as potential counterweights to the U.S.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.