Medvedev warns US over potential nuclear weapons delivery to Ukraine Tuesday, November 26, 2024 1:00:00 PM

In a stark escalation of rhetoric, former Russian President and current Security Council member Dmitry Medvedev has issued a sharply-worded threat towards the United States over discussions of transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

Medvedev criticized US President Joe Biden, calling him out in response to reports about potential nuclear armament in Ukraine. He warned that Russia would regard such US political maneuvers as preparation for a "conflict" with the Russian Federation.

The politician asserted these proposals as evidence that the Western world is ready for nuclear standoff risking the lives of millions. In a post on hist Telegram channel, Medvedev referenced American media articles discussing nuclear support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. Referring to Biden in harsh terms, Medvedev alleged the US President is suffering from "paranoid psychosis." The official also acknowledged Russia's attack on a non-nuclear Ukraine, deeming any change of its nuclear status as "absurd." Medvedev warned of potential nuclear conflict should the discussions of armament continue. He mentioned Russia's readiness to use point 19 of its defense doctrine if nuclear weapons indeed ended up in Ukraine. On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an update to Russia’s nuclear doctrine.

The document allows Russia to use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state if attacked with Western help. In the mentioned paragraph, it states nuclear response would occur post-ballistic launches or infiltrations against military and governmental targets, employing conventional weapons or mass air strikes. While Putin affirmed this doctrine, Ukraine reportedly targeted a Russian command post in the Kursk region.

Videos from the event showed approximately 10 ballistic Storm Shadow missile impacts, potentially causing the death of a Russian general and a top North Korean official. Following this, on November 21, Russia launched an as-yet unclassified missile towards Dnipro. The missile traveled for five minutes from Astrakhan region, leading analysts to speculate it could be an intercontinental or a missile of medium-range capabilities. Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader claimed it was a cutting-edge weapon named "Oreshnik."

Earlier statements from Medvedev included his October 21 response to Republican Donald Trump's threats against Moscow—two weeks before the US presidential election. Medvedev expressed skepticism over the threats, noting Trump is "silk-tongued" in private discussions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.