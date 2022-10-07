Merkel: lasting peace in Europe is possible only together with Russia Friday, October 7, 2022 10:00:00 AM

At a ceremony dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Süddeutsche Zeitung in Munich, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a "lasting peace" in Europe is possible only if Russia is part of it.

According to her, the attack on Ukraine was a "deep turning point" and that "all of us must take words seriously, and not to classify them as bluff from the very beginning." The ex-chancellor stressed that a lasting peace in Europe can be achieved only with the participation of Russia.

"As long as we are not able to do that, the Cold War really isn't over yet," she said.

Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's administration Mikhailo Podolyak called Merkel’s statement "pure hypocrisy." Podolyak stressed that Russia invaded Ukraine, destroys cities, carries out mass executions and threatens the world with weapons of mass destruction, if it is not allowed to continue the genocide and annexations.

"Pure hypocrisy. It would seem that everything is clear. But again, Mrs. Merkel comes out and says: "Without Russia, there will be no lasting peace." How can this be stopped?" he added.

Earlier, Merkel said that she did not blame herself for the fact that at one time she could not do everything to prevent a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

