Military commander claims Ukrainian Forces ready to strike Russian bases used for attacking Kharkiv, but international restrictions remain Sunday, May 26, 2024 11:30:00 AM

Ukrainian Forces are capable of striking Russian bases, which the Russians use to relentlessly shell Kharkiv. However, the main issue lies in the current prohibition by Kyiv's partners, including the US, against attacking Russian territory with a range of firepower, said in an interview with TSN by Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles battalion of strike drone aviation systems of the 92nd Brigade.

“Thus, we do not have the capability to destroy the enemy in areas where they are concentrated, where they gather light-armored and armored vehicles, some artillery, and crucially, air defense systems and S-300, S-400 systems, which they use to destroy Kharkiv daily. In other words, the Armed Forces know where they are located, we can destroy them. We have the means to destroy them, but there is a prohibition on the use of these means,” he explained.

At the same time, Yuriy Fedorenko added that Ukrainian diplomats continue to actively work towards resolving this issue.

“I think that in 3-4 weeks, we will achieve that these firepower means will be allowed to be used on Russian territory,” the military official concluded.

On May 15, it became known that, according to the American publication Politico, Ukrainian political leadership is actively persuading the US to lift the ban on strikes using American-made weapons on targets within Russia.

At the same time, on May 22, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Ukraine can independently decide on strikes on Russian territory. However, the US government currently does not permit such strikes with weapons provided by the US.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.