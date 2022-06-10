Mocron promises to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine Friday, June 10, 2022 10:00:02 AM

During a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is ready to supply Ukraine with more weapons, including heavy weapons.

The press service of the French government noted that during the conversation, the Presidents also discussed the latest developments at the front, Kyiv's needs for military equipment, political and financial support, as well as humanitarian aid.

In addition, Macron promised to "maintain contact" on helping Ukraine to obtain the status of an EU candidate.

According to the TV channel Europe 1, France may ship more self-propelled howitzers Caesar to Ukraine. Macron intends to announce the delivery of six more howitzers in the coming weeks.

At the end of May, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian artillery crews had mastered French self-propelled howitzers Caesar and were effectively using them on the front line.

