Moldova denies Russian claims of plot to seize power station amid energy dispute Monday, December 23, 2024 3:00:52 PM

Russian intelligence has reported alleged plans for Moldova to initiate a military operation to capture a power station—Moldavskaya GRES—prompted by issues regarding the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Moldova. The Russian media, further disseminated by state propagandists, quoted the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleging that Moldovan President Maia Sandu ordered preparations for a forcible seizure of the power station. In response, Chișinău categorically dismissed these reports as "serious and dangerous misinformation".

According to Russian news outlet Interfax, which cited the SVR, a meeting was allegedly held in Chișinău focusing on energy concerns related to the expiration of the Russian-Ukrainian gas transit agreement on December 31. President Sandu supposedly refused to discuss the issue with Ukraine and hinted at possible actions against the pro-Russian region of Transnistria if Russia fails to address the matter. The SVR further claimed that post-meeting, Sandu was purportedly furious and instructed the planning of a military operation to gain control over the power station.

This rhetoric has triggered concerns among European diplomats, as the situation could escalate the crisis in a region of strategic interest to Russia.

Responding to the Russian propagandists' allegations, Adrian Băluțel, the head of the Moldovan President's Cabinet, denounced the claims as a dangerous form of disinformation. "It is serious and dangerous misinformation intended to incite panic and distrust. We reiterate Chișinău's firm commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, unequivocally," he posted on social media. Băluțel added that blaming Kyiv and Chișinău for the region's energy situation is both false and manipulative, as a contract between Russia's Gazprom and Moldovagaz exists, ensuring gas supply irrespective of the transit route. "Current issues stem from Gazprom's refusal to fulfill its contractual obligations, not actions by the Moldovan government," Chișinău emphasized.

In early December, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean declared a state of emergency in the energy sector, foreseeing an expected halt in Russian gas supplies from January 1. Currently, gas is transited through Ukraine to both Transnistria and Moldova. Transnistria, possessing two large hydroelectric power plants, is a primary electricity supplier to Moldova. The territory has threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Chișinău if the issue of Russian gas supplies remains unresolved.

In May, it was reported by RIA Novosti that Moldova allegedly began amassing military equipment near the borders of the unrecognized Transnistria.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.