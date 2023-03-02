Moldovan Parliament condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine Thursday, March 2, 2023 11:10:00 AM

The Parliament of Moldova approved a declaration condemning Russia’s “full-scale unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine.

“Since 2014, Russia has been waging an unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine, which since 2022 has grown into a full-scale one. The declaration emphasizes that Russia's actions are war crimes and a gross violation of the principles of international law. The Russian Federation is called upon to stop the war and withdraw forces from the territory of Ukraine to the internationally recognized borders, “ the declaration reads.

On March 1, the Bloc of Communists and Socialists submitted a draft declaration "on guarantees of the preservation of peace in Moldova", and Communist MP Vladimir Voronin proposed to create a commission to develop a common text of the declaration. In response, the speaker of the Moldovan Parliament urged the MPs from the Bloc of Communists and Socialists to "decide to call a spade a spade." After that, the deputies of the faction defiantly left the parliament, only members of the parliamentary majority voted.

Earlier, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Rechan said that Russia would not have enough resources to invade Moldova, and Transnistria was interested in maintaining peace and security in the region.

