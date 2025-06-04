Moldovan PM warns Russia could deploy 10,000 troops to Transnistria Wednesday, June 4, 2025 3:30:11 PM

Moscow aims to deploy 10,000 troops in the self-proclaimed Transnistria region, which borders Ukraine’s Odessa Oblast, by establishing a pro-Russian government in Moldova, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean told the Financial Times.

According to Recean, Russia is meddling in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova scheduled for September, hoping that a friendlier government will permit a larger Russian military presence in Transnistria. He stated that Moscow is making “tremendous efforts,” while Moldova's current government is focused on joining the EU.

Recean further noted that Russia uses online propaganda to influence the elections, transferring funds illegally to parties and voters. He estimated that Russia's 2024 influence campaign could amount to one percent of Moldova's GDP.

“You can imagine the leverage and pressure on Ukraine's southwest with 10,000 troops. But it’s also near Romania, a NATO member,” he said.

Russian troops were stationed in Transnistria after backing local separatists in 1992, but their numbers have since dwindled to about 1,500. Recean described the current Russian presence as “almost meaningless,” but warned they could be strengthened if a pro-Russian government is formed.

Russia's forces are currently tasked mainly with guarding a large Soviet-era arms depot. Moldova has frequently called for their withdrawal, viewing the presence as a breach of national sovereignty.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu previously stated that Ukraine remains a “shield” for Moldova, and warned that the Kremlin seeks to install a controllable leadership in Moldova, according to

