Montenegro's drone production initiative for Ukraine draws fire from Russian media Tuesday, June 10, 2025 12:00:55 PM

Montenegro has announced plans to initiate drone assembly on its territory, with the first shipment set to be delivered to Ukraine as military aid.

According to reports from the Russian outlet Kommersant, citing regional media, On May 29, the Montenegrin government approved the plan to produce UAVs.

The project has garnered support from the United States, which is set to invest $15 million into establishing the production facility. The primary objective is to bolster Montenegro's defense capabilities as a NATO member, enhance Ukraine's defensive capacities, and strengthen Podgorica's status as a supplier of advanced military equipment.

To carry out the project, Montenegro seeks to collaborate with the American company By Light, known for producing four types of drones, one of which can remain airborne for up to 10 hours and carry a payload of up to 27.2 kg. As of now, a separate agreement with the company is yet to be signed.

The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica voiced its support for the project, noting that such investments affirm Montenegro's commitment to its NATO obligations.

Conversely, Russian propagandists claim that non-coalition political parties in Montenegro have criticized the project, suggesting its implementation could lead to "direct involvement of the country in the conflict with Russia."

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Podgorica has extended approximately €11.3 million in military aid to Kyiv and has welcomed a significant number of Ukrainian refugees.

