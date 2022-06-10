Montenegro to send military aid to Ukraine Friday, June 10, 2022 11:00:15 AM

The government of Montenegro decided to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance. The corresponding decision was made at the suggestion of the country’s Defense Ministry on June 9, reported the news agency RTCG.

The Defense Ministry noted that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and to this day, Montenegro, as a full member of NATO and a candidate for the EU, as well as a sincere friend of the Ukrainian people, condemns the unjustified and illegal invasion of the Russian Federation into a sovereign European country.

"The military and humanitarian assistance provided by Montenegro is proof of the selfless support of the brave Ukrainian people and the continuous devotion to common actions against undemocratic principles," the Defense Ministry of Montenegro said.

The government of Montenegro said the Ukrainian government and Montenegro’s partners will be consulted as to the necessary financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine.

